There are a number of different times when property owners will want to schedule a mold inspection and testing. Often when one is purchasing a home, having a mold inspection is a good idea to ensure that there isn't any mold hiding out where it can't be seen. The last thing they want in their new home is to find mold and have to deal with that.



Another time to have mold inspection and testing is when homeowners actually find mold. The reason for this is to determine the full extent of the damage. They don't want to do a half-cleaning and leave some mold behind to grow and cause more problems. They should also do a mold inspection and testing when they have water damage, since mold thrives where moisture is present.



Property owners may also want to have a certified mold inspection and testing to verify when they are being told that they need to have mold repairs. Are they just trying to get business or do they really have a mold issue? This inspection will reveal if the mold repairs are truly needed for the property.



The fact is that mold affects people differently. For some, mold may not even register until it gets to be a very large problem. For other people, they will experience things like sneezing more, or perhaps more frequent headaches. And still others will be very sensitive to mold where they can't even live in the home where mold is present because it affects them so severely. When homeowners suspect that their property might have mold is a good time to have a mold inspection and testing scheduled. There may be other specific health concerns that also lead to having this done.



