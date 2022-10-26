Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2022 --Building Performance Solutions, founded by a native Floridian with a focus on understanding and addressing the client concerns, is proud to feature mold specialists for mold inspection and testing to property owners in Naples, Tampa, Fort Myers, Longboat Key, Siesta Key, Sarasota, and throughout Florida. Building Performance Solutions has multiple certifications from a number of entities, and this means that they know what they're doing and will be upfront with clients about the presence or absence of mold on a property.



Hiring a mold specialist such as Building Performance Solutions is a smart way to ensure that property owners are going to get a real inspection and testing report. Whenever clients have a mold specialist coming to inspect their property, they should be requesting to see their license(s) and/or certifications. This is a good way to determine if property owners are working with a reputable outfit.



As a mold specialist, Building Performance Solutions can recommend that clients pay attention to certain areas in their home or business. They can also let them know if they have any mold to worry about or not. Because they are a mold inspection and testing specialist and not a remediation company, clients can be sure that they aren't just telling them things to get more business.



If there was any mold found that property owners should take care of, they can direct them to a few different organizations that can deal with the removal or remediation of the issue. By doing it this way, they can remain objective and provide them with a true report.



When they are at a property, they will do a variety of things to test for mold. The first is doing a visual inspection, especially in areas that are likely to have mold. They will also do air sampling with different devices as well as surface sampling, and they also use other technology to ensure that they get to all areas of a property. Their mold specialists will be able to tell clients how much mold they have and where it is.



