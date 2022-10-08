Building Performance Solutions Performs Mold Inspection and Testing in Fort Myers and Naples, Florida

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2022 --Mold growth, in any amount, is not good news. Starting small, it won't take much time to multiply and can become a significant threat. Even small concentrations can be very harmful to people who come in direct contact with the same.



To protect the environment from mold and mildew, professional mold inspection and testing in Fort Myers and Naples, Florida is essential. This is where Building Performance Solutions comes in.



From insulation to energy-efficient doors and windows, they strive to create an environment for temperature control. They offer professionally administered mold inspections and testing services necessary to locate and gauge the concentration of mold in the home.



They identify the source of the problem and provide an accurate assessment of the problem along with detailed protocols for remediation. BPS determines whether mold is present and assesses the risk it poses. They then provide instructions on how to remove the mold.



If mold is present in the air and the air is circulated throughout the home, it can cause serious health issues such as watery eyes, infections, and dizziness, which can be life-threatening. This is why professional mold inspection and assessment are so important.



Black mold can be dangerous for health. Regular mold inspections can be a proactive approach to preventing mold issues from getting worse and becoming a health hazard to family and friends.



At Building Performance Solutions, their certified mold inspection specialists can conduct comprehensive air testing to determine indoor and outdoor air quality severity. Their ability to identify specific types of mold in the indoor air environment enables them to suggest an effective mold remediation process that will eliminate mold and mildew.



Mold growth can cause damage to the structural integrity of the property, telling upon insulation, drywall, electrical wiring, and so much more. With mold inspection, mold remediation experts can recommend the appropriate solution. The goal is not just to restore the property but also to address other serious issues, such as sick building syndrome.



For more information on mold testing in Tampa and Naples, Florida, visit https://www.buildingperformancesolution.com/mold-inspection/.



Call 844-568-0277 for more details.



About Building Performance Solutions LLC

Building Performance Solutions LLC specializes in indoor air quality and building science and offers environmental testing and consulting services. For a wide range of clients in Real Estate, Insurance, Health Care Facilities, Commercial, Construction, Mold Remediation Companies, and the private sector, the company provides inspections, IAQ project management, IAQ consultancy, testing, and remedial procedures.