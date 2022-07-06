Building Performance Solutions Specialize in House Mold Inspection in Fort Myers and Longboat Key, Florida

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2022 --The effects of mold exposure are often serious but rarely immediate. Most people exposed to mold don't fall ill until much later. The first signs of mold exposure often include symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, and a slight fever. Once after exposure, however, it is often difficult to avoid all of the health effects of the same.



Damage caused by mold growth is a severe problem for many people. In most cases, mold spores cause various health problems, including allergies and asthma, and can cause extensive property damage. Some of the most common types of mold that cause damage include black mold, white mold, and Penicillium. The increasing health hazards and property damage amounts to the need for house mold inspection in Fort Myers and Longboat Key, Florida.



Building Performance Solutions provides the mold inspections and testing services required to figure out and assess the amount of mold in the home. Their experts can accurately assess the problem and specific guidelines for treatment by inspecting the site. Following the inspection and evaluation, BPS offers advice on removal procedures.



Mold infestation can result in costly cleanup and repairs, but it is better to be safe than sorry. The certified mold inspectors inspect buildings and other structures for signs of mold and advise on how to prevent mold growth in the future.



They may also be called upon to provide a reliable and unbiased assessment of the extent of mold contamination in buildings. At BPS, they advise on the most appropriate remediation methods and help their clients implement those recommendations. They use multiple types of sampling and testing to gauge the concentration of the mold in the structure. Some include Air-O-Cell Sampling, Impaction Sampling, EnviroSWAB Sampling, EnviroTAPE Sampling, Bulk Sampling, and so on.



About Building Performance Solutions LLC

Building Performance Solutions LLC specializes in indoor air quality and building science and offers environmental testing and consulting services. For a wide range of clients in Real Estate, Insurance, Health Care Facilities, Commercial, Construction, Mold Remediation Companies, and the private sector, the company provides inspections, IAQ project management, IAQ consultancy, testing, and remedial procedures.