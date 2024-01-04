Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2024 --Owning a home in Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Siesta Key, Sarasota, Longboat Key, or throughout Florida can be a wonderful experience. However, it can also turn into a nightmare if you have to deal with mold growth, both in cleaning it out of the house as well as the health effects on people. Building Performance Solutions offers mold inspection and testing to ensure that any mold growth is found and create a plan to remove it. It is also a good idea to have a mold inspection and testing before finishing a closing on an older home, and especially after having had a mold remediation done to be sure that it was all removed.



While most people do fine with minimal mold exposure, there are some that are more sensitive to it. Having a mold inspection and testing sessions will help to minimize any mold exposure because it will be caught quickly and then can be dealt with it when it is small in size. At the same time, because mold will grow on different materials including wood and drywall, catching mold early will also save homeowners the expenses related to the structure of the home.



Mold can highlight where a home is experiencing water damage, and getting this cleaned up and the source of the water damage corrected will result in mold not growing anymore. They can also tell homeowners exactly what kinds of mold they have in a home, and once they know that they can better determine how best to remove the mold. This will also ultimately lead to better indoor air quality in the home.



There are good times to have a mold inspection and testing session, and one of the most important times is if a homeowner has been dealing with water damage from any number of sources. Once the source has been controlled, then call in Building Performance Solutions to make sure there are no surprises. When purchasing an older property, the prospective owners will want to make sure that there isn't mold hiding somewhere that they least expect it. And if they have recently had a mold remediation session it is important to have an independent party verify that all of the mold has been found and removed.



Mold can cause a host of issues for both people and buildings, and once homeowners know that they have mold it is important that all of it is removed. At Building Performance Solutions, they provide third party verification with their mold inspection and testing that will confirm the presence of mold in Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Siesta Key, Sarasota, Longboat Key, and throughout Florida. Contact them today to schedule a mold inspection and testing session.



About Building Performance Solutions

Building Performance Solutions works to help homeowners and business owners have better indoor air quality in their buildings. They provide a number of different services in Tampa, Fort Myers, Naples, Siesta Key, Sarasota, Longboat Key, and throughout the state of Florida. Visit their website at www.buildingperformancesolution.com.