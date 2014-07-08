Buildings Magazine Selects Point Six Wireless WiFi CO2 Sensor Technology as a Money Saving Product Winner

Lexington, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2014 --Point Six Wireless™ is pleased to announce that BUILDINGS Magazine has selected the battery powered WiFi CO2 and temperature transmitter, distributed by AirTest, as a 2014 Money-Saving Product winner. The TR9299-WiFi joins an elite group of 97 products showcased on the magazine’s June 2014 issue.



According to Dan Piroli, SVP of Point Six Wireless™, “The TR9299-WiFi sensor changes the playing field in Energy Management. The sensor integrates with any Energy Management or Building Automation System to maximize heating, air conditioning and ventilation with no retrofit costs. It connects directly to existing BACnet or Modbus control systems, or it can send data to a cloud based solution”.



Finalists were evaluated by the BUILDINGS editorial staff for the money-saving qualities they offer to building owners and facility managers in areas such as energy consumption, water savings, lighting, envelope improvement, and maintenance.



Information about the WiFi CO2 Sensor is available on Buildings Magazine product page: http://tinyurl.com/kj56hb4



About Point Six Wireless™

Point Six™ designs proprietary and standard wireless sensors featuring both RF and IR technology. The ability to customize application specific solutions has driven Fortune 500 OEMs and organizations across market sectors to partner with Point Six Wireless™.



Point Six Wireless™ WiFi temperature sensors, WiFi humidity sensors, dataloggers, wireless people counters and energy monitoring sensors help organizations monitor energy usage, optimize operations and assist in regulatory compliance. Point Six Wireless™ sensors can be found in the healthcare, hospitality, food service, retail, data centers and refrigerated transport applications.



About AirTest

AirTest Technologies (http://www.airtest.com) is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years, and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that will make a significant contribution to the Green Building Projects. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.



About BUILDINGS

BUILDINGS magazine serves over 74,000 commercial building owners and facilities management professionals in North America. The monthly publication helps readers make smarter decisions relevant to the management, modernization, and operation of their facilities.



For further information, please contact:



Kim Piroli, Director of Marketing

Phone: (404) 641-1444

Email: kimberlyp@pointsix.com

Website: http://www.pointsix.com