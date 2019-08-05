BuildMyNewBrand.com Announces Brand Building Services for Small Business Owners, Startups and Budding Entrepreneurs Across Niches

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2019 --BuildMyNewBrand.com is pleased to announce the launch of their business which includes offering essential and affordable brand-building services to startups, small business owners and entrepreneurs from different business categories. The company was started by Kristian Johnson, an individual who understands the challenges and struggles that every small business owner experiences throughout their journey. "As one of seven children to immigrant entrepreneurs, I spent most of the '70s with a front-row seat to witness what constant 12 to 16 hour days does to a family. BuildMyNewBrand.com exists to give entrepreneurs a better chance at success and more time to focus on the most important things in Life", he adds.



For a small business owner or an entrepreneur, it is imperative that they become more visible to their clients especially if they have started their online operations. What drives the team at BuildMyBrand.com is their passion to help their clients realize success throughout their entrepreneurial journey. Whether it's custom logo design, WordPress website design, Social Media profile design, or assisting in crafting company core values - the team is ready to make your brand shine with consistent messaging and feeling through each brand-building element developed. The company currently offers several packages geared toward the needs of their clients - Foundational Package, Identity Package, and Online Package – all of which are designed to meet the needs of entrepreneurs just starting out or existing small businesses needing a more refined, polished presence. For every business, foundation is critical. The Foundational Package is designed to provide a springboard for decision making and operations. The Identity Package builds on that foundation and ensures proper values, goals, and messaging is represented. The online package is for businesses ready to engage online with their own website, social media channels, sales funnels, and email marketing.



To know more about the packages and services offered visit https://www.buildmynewbrand.com/



About Build My New Brand

BuildMyNewBrand.com, is an Arizona based dba of The QE Group LLC, offering affordable brand-building services for startups, new entrepreneurs, and small business owners. We blend easy to use automation with a team of award-winning human brand managers, creative directors, marketing directors, project managers and other talented staff to develop brand building elements to make smart business brands from small business budgets.



Contact

BuildMyNewBrand.com

Address: 3133 W Frye Rd #101, Chandler, Arizona 85226

Phone: 833.937.2662

Email: info@buildmynewbrand.com

Website: https://www.buildmynewbrand.com/