Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2015 --Backwoods Cigars offers a range of exciting flavor choices, including Honey, Honey Berry, Honey Bourbon, Black n Sweet Aromatic, and their Wild n Mild Original that started it all. Honey provides a perfect blend of natural tobacco and sweet honey flavors. Honey Berry pairs the flavor of fresh berries with sweet honey. Black n Sweet Aromatic is the perfect blend of bold and sweet, using a natural blackened leaf. The Wild n Mild Original offers a classic smoking experience. Black n Sweet Aromatic offers a sweet, mellow smoke, both in aroma and flavor. Their limited edition Honey Bourbon combines natural tobaccos with honey and bourbon to give that sweet sting.



Backwoods introduced their all-natural cigars in 1981 and immediately became a fan favorite. Their unique cigar structure, known as the "Wild & Mild" combines a frayed end, unfinished head, and a tapered body that create a "roll your own" look. This unique style, aroma, taste, and packaging make Backwoods Cigar the top-selling, all-natural cigars in the world.



Backwoods Cigars have long been a fan favorite due to their 100% natural, mellow tobaccos combined with a rough look. They are best known for the mild, flavorful tastes and sweet, distinctive aromas. Backwoods packages their cigars in conveniently resealable pouches. Backwoods' sweet cigars offer a great value to anyone looking for a good everyday smoke. They are very cost effective, while providing a wonderful blend of natural tobaccos infused with sweet flavors.



Backwoods Cigars help you embrace the adventure with their throwback to the Old West days. They know you don't have to pay a premium price to get a great smoke. Whether for an everyday cigar or an occasional smoke, Backwoods gives the cigar enthusiast an excellent product for a low price. These rugged-looking outdoorsy cigars are great to enjoy in the outdoors, but their pleasant aroma means you won't be banished to the dog house!



About Buitrago Cigars

Buitrago Cigars is located in Miami, Florida, and our management team has more than 10 years of experience. Our mission is to give customers the lowest possible prices combined with the best experience and fast delivery. We offer very aggressive pricing, rewards, and free shipping on orders over $150. Buitrago Cigars specializes in wholesale cigars, and we pride ourselves on our wide selection. Our phone number is 800-974-8430.