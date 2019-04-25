Buki Seeks Equity Crowdfunding for Their Disruptor Clothing Line

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2019 --Consumers have become accustomed to having it all, whether it's the cars they drive, the phones they use, the food they eat and, indeed, the clothes they wear. US fashion trends have undergone a fundamental shift to the casual, driving a growing leisure market to the chagrin of formal wear retailers of who scramble to cater to this shift in fashion as sales in suits, slacks and sports jackets plunge.



The most extreme example of this are consumers that run their errands and go shopping in pajamas and slippers with unapologetic adoption of comfort over fashion.



As the pendulum swings the other way, most consumers want something more than pajamas or sweatpants; they want a mix of comfort and fashion all at once. This consumer demand has gone unfulfilled… until now.



People want to wear comfortable clothes that can take them from desk-to-dinner. With the benefit of innovation, and technology, Buki makes that possible, catering to a niche that has been practically ignored.



Technology is improving every aspect of everyday life, and the clothes we wear are no exception. Buki crafts what they believe is the world's most comfortable clothes by combining state-of-the-art fiber technology with luxurious fabrics. Their seasonless collection of wardrobe staples are great for travel, and even better for everyday life.



Market validation has been achieved with very positive feedback from Buki's retail customers and beyond, leading to an above-average rate of repeat customers with very high satisfaction. With proof of concept confirmed, equity crowdfunding is sought to expand sales and marketing to drive sales across all their channels (retail, wholesale, online).



Thanks to equity crowd funding, anyone can invest in this startup and become an equity stakeholder in the future of fashion.



About Buki Co

Founders Joey Rodolfo and Stacy Bennett are passionate about how technology drives innovation. Joey was inspired by Richard Hellmstetter, the inventor of the Big Bertha, at Callaway who provided the design direction, "Design clothes like they're equipment." And Joey has designed clothes to function and perform FIRST, ever since. Stacy was influenced by her time at Clarisonic, a category creating device which was the perfect intersection of beauty and technology. She sees a similarity to Buki, which is targeting to be the leading 'technical clothing' brand in the world by intersecting technology and clothing.