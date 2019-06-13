BUKL Announces New Customer Referral Program for Auto Service

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2019 --BUKL, a Toronto company dedicated to modernizing how people shop for and schedule car maintenance, announced the launch of its new customer referral program.



BUKL uses its network of auto-shops, parts distributors, and automotive data to give customers a guaranteed price for the best auto-shops in their area. BUKL allows users to select a shop, schedule a time for service, and book directly through the website or mobile app. Drivers can then drop off their car at the scheduled time, and when the repairs are completed, automatically pay through BUKL for the price that was guaranteed for the repairs. No upcharges. No surprise bills.



Now, BUKL customers who refer friends through the customer referral program will earn $10 off their next auto service for each friend who becomes a BUKL customer. Each of those friends will also receive $10 off their first auto service with BUKL. These credits stack, so customers who refer enough friends can possibly receive free auto service throughout the year.



"We wanted to create a program to reward our customers that have been helping us spread the word about our service" says BUKL CEO and Founder Jesse Sahlani. "Many of our customers are already our biggest advocates and we thought it would be fair that they would receive a reward for helping to promote our brand."



BUKL is currently only available in the Greater Toronto Area, but Sahlani says the company is expanding aggressively and plans to move into new markets soon. More information on BUKL can be found at https://bukl.co. The BUKL app is available for download on both iPhone and Android devices at https://bukl.co/app.



Jesse Sahlani is available for interviews. To schedule an interview, contact jesse@bukl.co.



About BUKL

BUKL is the modern approach to car maintenance. BUKL is the only company in Canada that provides customers with instant-guaranteed pricing for auto repairs in their area. Using the website or the new BUKL app, users simply enter their vehicle information, the service they need, and they receive instant quotes from auto-shops in their area. Then, they can book appointments in under 60 seconds. To find out if BUKL is available in your area, go to www.bukl.co.