BUKL Offers Toronto Drivers a Modern Approach to Car Maintenance

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2019 --BUKL, a Toronto company dedicated to modernizing how people shop for and schedule car maintenance, announced today the release of the new BUKL app on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.



BUKL uses its network of auto shops, parts distributors and automotive data to give customers a guaranteed price for the best auto shops in their area. BUKL allows drivers to select a shop, schedule a time for service, and book directly through BUKL. Drivers can then drop their car off at the scheduled time, and when the repairs are completed, pay through BUKL for the price that was guaranteed for the repairs. No upcharges. No surprise bills.



Now, with the new BUKL app, users have have even more options at their fingertips. The BUKL App offers live push notifications that will keep users up-to-date on unexpected problems or on the status of their orders ("service is complete, please pick up you car").



"We are helping people in the Toronto area take the guess and stress out of the car maintenance experience," says BUKL CEO and Founder, Jesse Sahlani. "With our guaranteed pricing and new phone app, drivers can research, price, schedule and pay for their vehicle repairs remotely – it's a much more efficient way of doing business. Users can schedule their next vehicle repair in under 60 seconds."



BUKL is currently only available in the Greater Toronto Area, but Sahlani says the company is expanding aggressively and plans to move into new markets soon. More information on BUKL can be found at https://bukl.co. The new web app is available for download on both Apple and Android devices at https://bukl.co/app.