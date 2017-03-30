Bulivian Founder Hosts Free Weight Loss Webinar with Comedian & Actress Kim Coles

Oklahoma City, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2017 --Could it be that hormones have a direct affect on weight loss? So says naturopathic doctor and owner of Bulivian.com, Dr. Tabatha Carr ND. Set to bring her insightful take on the five key factors that inhibit weight loss, the good doctor will address hormones, sugar, toxins, and the emotions that hinder good health. Making the message lively, comedian and actress Kim Coles will bring her love of empowering people via her transformational program entitled G.I.F.T.S.



Dr. Carr said of the event, "When I uncovered the strategy to reverse some of the most common health problems, I knew I was on to something. I knew I could bring many back to vibrant health so they could be proud of their body and be confident enough to go get their dreams."



The live Bulivian weight loss webinar will address:



Weight challenges

Hormone issues

Blood sugar issues

Circulation issues

Low energy levels



To register visit www.bulivian.com/gethealthy.



About Bulivian

Bulivian is based in Oklahoma City, OK and is founded by Dr. Tabatha Carr.



Information About Kim Coles: http://www.kim-coles.com/



Contact:

Dr. Tabatha Carr, ND

Owner & Naturopathic Doctor

tabatha@bulivian.com

405-314-3492



Website: http://bulivian.com



Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Bulivian