Bulk Ammunition Store Sustains Position as Market Leader

Inglewood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2018 --Bulk ammunition store leader, LAX Ammo is constantly acquiring new brands to stock their shelves. While the store holds premier brands, LAX Ammo is committed to keeping competitive prices. Bulk ammunition store customers at LAX Ammo are pleased with the wide variety of merchandise and the low prices. These attributes help make LAX Ammo a market leader in the Los Angeles area.



Bulk ammunition store, LAX Ammo, has quickly become a hotspot for gun enthusiasts for their in-facility firing range and rentals. The arsenal of rentals hold popular models and premier brands. Bulk ammunition store visitors are able to purchase their ammunition and gear, then try it out at the firing range. With the help of the experienced staff, each customer is able to satisfy all of their firearm needs.



Bulk ammunition store LAX Ammo has been providing its guests with exceptional customer service and the most advanced ammunition on the market. As LAX Ammo solidifies a position as a market leader, they strive to continue their dedication to customer service. Bulk ammunition store customers continue to view LAX Ammo as a mainstay for all things firearm related.



About LAX Ammo

Bulk ammunition store retailer, LAX Ammo, has been regarded as a market leader for ammunition and firearm gear for the Los Angeles area. Bulk ammunition store team at LAX Ammo are eager to continue their services for all gun enthusiasts. For more information check them out at https://www.laxammola.com, or visit their Los Angeles ammo shop at 234 S Hindry Ave, Inglewood CA, 90301.