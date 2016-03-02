Bulk Purchase Discount Available Now on ChalkTastic Chalk Marker Pens

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --ChalkTastic is pleased to announce that the Amazon buyers purchasing their popular chalk pens can now receive additional discounts by purchasing more than three unites. In less than eight months from its Amazon launch, this product has emerged as the number one Amazon bestseller in the category of Stencil Ink. Official sources have revealed that the company is now offering an additional discount of 12%, 15%, and 18% to all buyers purchasing 3, 4, and 5 packs of the product respectively. This useful product's Amazon listed price is $13.95 only.



Each set of chalk markers from ChalkTastic comprises of eight marker pens available in different vibrant colors. Made from a super concentrated liquid chalk material, these pens can be used to write on all types of non-porous surfaces including chalk labels, mirrors, storefront windows, Blackboard, whiteboard, metal and many more. These markers are non-toxic, dust-free, and can be cleaned up very easily. Many teachers in preschools, kindergartens, high schools, and colleges have used these pens as a useful teaching tool.



In her Amazon review, a recent buyer mentions, "These chalk markers are great! They say in the package not to use them on porous surfaces, but I love to use them on canvas to make art for my house and for gifts. I just seal the chalk with hairspray when I'm done and it works great. The colors come out vibrant and they look really nice. I love using chalk markers for my artwork; they work out very well for me. I tried these on my chalkboard calendar too and they work great for that too. Overall they are well made and I'll be using them in numerous ways for a long time."



Talking about the just launched bulk purchase discount, a senior official from ChalkTastic stated, "Many of our customers prefer purchasing this product in bulk. Since a long time, we have been planning to launch a special discount for them and finally we are there. All details relating to this discount promotion are available in our Amazon store."



To find out more about ChalkTastic Chalk Marker Pens, please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00W3OBU3C



About ChalkTastic

ChalkTastic is an organization dedicated to delivering high-quality accessories made of chalk. Two of the products from the company are now selling successfully in Amazon.com.