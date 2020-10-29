Bull or Bear Market Ahead? Post-Election Event Answers Top Investor Questions

Danbury, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2020 --How will the 2020 election results affect investors? Global Market Strategist Brian Levitt – a regular on CNBC, Bloomberg, and PBS's Nightly Business Hour – will join Bob Reby for a virtual "Fireside Chat" to discuss the results of the November 3, 2020 U.S. elections, the potential impact on investors, and the expected consequences for the U.S. economy.



The live online event titled "How the Election Results Impact Your Wealth" will be held on Thursday, November 12, at 6:00 p.m. All members of the community are encouraged to attend. The event is free, but registration is required at www.RebyAdvisors.com/2020Election.



What makes this 60-minute program different from cable news shows covering the same topic? According to Bob Reby, CEO and President of Reby Advisors, the objective analysis, free of political bias and focused exclusively on educating investors, sets this event apart.



Reby explains, "The financial media often focus on their ratings. Sensationalism creates fear and greed – which are great for attracting viewers but often lead investors astray. We host educational events like this with the aim of cutting through the noise and delivering valuable information to investors."



During the Zoom webinar – viewable from any smartphone, tablet, or computer with internet access – Reby and Levitt will address the following questions:



- A "Blue wave" or a "Red wave"? Which is better for your financial future?



- Are equities overvalued or undervalued at current levels?



- How would a second wave of COVID-19 impact financial markets?



- What happens if there is a contested election?



Members of the audience will also have an opportunity to ask questions of Reby and Levitt. Interested parties can learn more about the speakers and register for this event at: www.RebyAdvisors.com/2020Election



About the Speakers, Brian Levitt and Bob Reby

Brian Levitt is the Global Market Strategist, focusing on North America, for Invesco. He is responsible for the development and communication of the firm's investment outlooks and insights. Mr. Levitt has two decades of investment experience in the asset management industry, starting in fixed income product management and then transitioning into the macro and investment strategy group in 2005. He is frequently quoted in the press, including Barron's, Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal. He appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg and PBS's Nightly Business Report.



Bob Reby

Bob Reby founded Reby Advisors in 1985 with the mission of helping families achieve sustainable financial independence. The firm now manages more than half a billion dollars in client wealth and advises more than 500 families nationwide. Reby is the author of Retire Without Worry and Wealth Redefined: Charting the Way to Personal and Financial Freedom. He appeared on variety of media including CNN, CNBC, FOX-TV, Business Week, Fortune, Investor's Business Daily, and many others.



