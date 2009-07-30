Bulls Back In Charge Of Wall Street - OTCPicks.com Market Report

Prosper, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2009 -- Looks like traders on Wall Street didn't get the memo. We are in a summer trading session but that hasn't slowed the U.S. stock market at all. Somewhat mixed economic data had the markets trading in place earlier in the week, but today’s slightly better than expected jobless data along with strong trading overseas last night has the bulls taking charge again and the S&P 500 heading towards 1000, a key psychological level for investors.



Some normalcy has come into the markets as certain big names are starting to trade according to news and earnings not just short covering. Stocks that have lagged the run up are starting to move up with the strength of the major indexes. The NASDAQ is also approaching a psychological mark with 2000 in its sights.



Equities continue to be slightly overbought with earnings reports from major names starting to slow for the second quarter. What will be the driver for stocks after earnings, and can the furious rally of 2009 continue without a major correction?



Sign up for OTCPicks.com’s Red Hot Stock Email Alerts at http://www.otcpicks.com/hotpicks.php



Stocks we’re watching for Thursday, July 30, 2009 include:



Everock Inc. (OTC: EVRN) Is up as much as 120%” announced it has forged a national distribution agreement for its Nature's Peak product line with St. Augustine, Florida based national specialty food distributor Tree of Life, Inc.



EcoSystems Corp. (OTCBB: ESYM) Is up as much as 62.5%.”Announced its execution of agreements for the sale of EcoSystem preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock to five investment funds for $76 million.



Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (OTCBB: APDN) Is up as much as 38.73%. “Announced that it has joined forces with Banknote Watch, a stellar group of companies, government and police, fighting the ongoing battle against cash-in-transit (CIT) crimes. The deterrent value of its SigNature DNA marks in dissuading criminals from stealing cash boxes helps the CIT companies to lower costs and minimize risk to their personnel.”



NavStar Technologies Inc New. (OTC: NVSR) Up as much as 30% in Thursday trading, “announced the signing of a LOI to provide sales and distribution of NavStar Technologies' product lineup for the US market.”



Article contributions courtesy of http://www.premarketdata.com.



About OTCPicks.com

OTCPicks.com is an Internet destination for investors seeking information on small cap and micro cap companies. The web site features companies in Profile Campaigns, Executive Interviews and Research Reports authored by our financial writers. We publish our Daily Market Movers Digest Newsletter to opt-in investor members. To feature a company on OTCPicks.com, please contact our publisher, Brian Dean at 972-546-3740, or via email at publisher@otcpicks.com.



Forward-Looking Statement: This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's projections and expectations are disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.



Disclosure: OTCPicks.com has been compensated eight thousand dollars by a third party (Mickey Reno) for NVSR advertising and promotional services. OTCPicks.com in the past has been compensated for APDN advertising and promotional services two thousand five hundred dollars by a third party. Additionally OTCPicks.com has been compensated a total of five thousand dollars by BlueWave Advisors for multiple one week promotions of APDN but is not currently being compensated for any advertising and promotional services.



OTCPicks.com is not a registered investment advisers or broker/dealer. OTCPicks.com makes no recommendation that the purchase of securities of companies profiled in this website is suitable or advisable for any person or that an investment such securities will be profitable. In general, given the nature of the companies profiled and the lack of an active trading market their securities, investing in such securities is highly speculative and carries a high degree of risk.

