Bulls on Wall Street Partners with Swing Trading Expert Paul Singh

Miramar Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2014 --Bulls on Wall Street, an online stock trading education company, has spent the last few years teaching people how to successfully trade and maneuver through the stock market. They specialize in day trading small cap stocks and cater to part-time traders who don’t want to spend all day at their computer.



Bulls on Wall Street founder Kunal Desai had been receiving hundreds of requests from students wanting to learn more about part time trading and swing trading. With his already packed days of sending out stock alerts via video feed, live trading chat rooms, webinars and education for his students, he needed to find an expert in swing trading who could teach students about proven techniques that can be successful in current markets.



Desai looked to his former mentor, Paul Singh, to fulfill the demand for a swing trading expert with proven methods for success.



Paul Singh is a respected full-time swing trader; prior to that he spent 15 years in the legal field. During that time, he traded part-time and founded The Market Speculator , where he published his trade reports and mentored dozens of traders, many who have gone on to trade successfully full time.



Singh is bringing his principles of trading to Bulls on Wall Street (BOWS) via regular posts on BOWS trading blog and educational live webinars. His biggest concern for traders? Patience.



“A big reason so many traders fail is because they over-trade and micromanage their positions” explains Singh in his most recent post. “A good trader identifies setups, finds good entries, manages risk, and enters and exits according to plan. Risk. Trade Management. Setups. In that order.”



Singh spoke about his style of swing trading and how it works during a special webinar held Monday, May 19th. The webinar was packed with over a thousand registered users and went for more than two hours.



By joining the BOWS team, Singh hopes to reach out to anyone interested in short-term trend trading and needs some guidance. BOWS offers several different education methods for traders and traders-to-be of all experience levels.



You can access the replay of Monday’s swing trading webinar with Paul Singh here.



Through webinars, exclusive content, and live trade chat rooms, the BOWS team teaches people how to analyze the market and trade stocks for profit, either part time or full time. Beginners can take a free 4 day stock trading course when they sign up for a Platinum membership. They stress taking the time for education on the market before jumping into any trading, and provide the tools to do so.



For people who have knowledge of the stock market and trading principles, BOWS offers a 60-day Boot Camp with intensive live classes run by Kunal Desai himself, and extensive daily training and feedback from experienced traders.



For more information, contact us. or visit our social sites.

Facebook

Twitter