Bully King Magazine Announces Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign

Delray Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --America's leading bully publication, Bully King Magazine, is running a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The initiative is aimed at publishing an end-of-year collector's edition hardcopy book featuring the most shared stories, a pop-up bully centerfold and a selection of top articles. Matt Siebenthal, the owner of the magazine, is offering all bully lovers an opportunity to contribute to the success of the project by pledging any amount.



Bully King Magazine publishes features, articles and the latest news on top bullies from around the globe. Inspired by the need to share images and information on best bullies, the magazine is an awesome source of news about top breeders and tips on feeding. It provides a fabulous way for readers to connect with other bully lovers in the United States and around the world.



Funds contributed by supporters will enable Matt and his team to cover printing costs and hire staff, including an artist, a photographer and a graphic designer. Each pledge will go a long way in helping change negative perceptions about bully breed dogs. The main objective is delivering a book filled with inspirational content shared by millions of dog lovers.



The crowdfunding project offers various pledge options to suit different preferences. The Hike A Leg Pledge requires a contribution of $10 or more; it offers a copy of the unreleased second issue. To receive a copy of the collector's edition (first issue), pledgors are required to make a contribution of $25 or more. Contributing $50 and above (All Hump Me Pledges) earns the pledgor a copy of the introductory pop-up bully book.



Pledges of $100 or more receive a one-year subscription to Bully King Magazine plus the hardcover copy of the initial pop-up bully publication and the first issue of the collector's edition. Pledges of $1,000 and above come with a one-year subscription, including a poster of a bully wearing a T-shirt featuring the contributor's face, the collector's edition (first issue) and two copies of the pop-up, hardcover bully book.



The success of the first-ever pop-up, hardcover bully book will be a fitting celebration of the bully publication. It is a superb way to highlight the bully breed ad articles that made headlines and contributed to the success of Bully King Magazine. Funding will proceed if at least $7,000 is pledged by 15 April 2016.