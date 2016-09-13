Bulova Technologies Announces the Presence of Its Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC Subsidiary at the 2016 International Manufacturing Technology Show in Chicago IL

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2016 --Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:BTGI) announces today that its Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC (BTM) subsidiary is attending the premier, manufacturing technology show, IMTS, in Chicago, IL thru September 17, 2016.



The show provides the opportunity for BTM to present (in booth S9488) its CNC machine offerings, in an operational environment, where customers, sales personnel and distributors can be exposed to the machine's high quality and precision operating capabilities. Over 300 personnel have already observed the machines in operation and it is anticipated that the booth traffic will increase as the show progresses thru the week. One-on-one attention will be available at the reception hosted in the evening of September13, 2016 in Burnham CC23.



A unique opportunity has been provided for BTM during the show since BTM is cooperating with Digital Manufacturing Design Innovation Institute (DMDII) and the University of Indiana Labs (UILabs) for utilizing BTM machines in manufacturing developments, particularly in the area of digital integration of manufacturing processes.



Stephen L. Gurba, President and Chief Executive Officer of BTGI, stated: "On behalf of BTGI and BTM, we are pleased to report to our shareholders, our employees and the public these substantial actions in our networking activities to expand our value to the manufacturing world."



About Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.

Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Bulova Technologies Compliance & Security LLC , Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



Please visit our website at www.bulovatechgroup.com for more information.



Contact: J. E. Gwynn



727-287-5363



Source: UPTICK Newswire