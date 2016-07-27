Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Announces a Merger Between BT-Twiss Logistics and Gulf Transportation Group for International Carrier Routes for Its BT-Twiss Logistics

Largo, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2016 --Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. (BTGI) announced today that its subsidiary, BT-Twiss Logistics (BT-Logistics), has significantly added to its portfolio of carriers by over 500 owner-operators as a result of its merger with Gulf Transportation Group on July 21, 2016.



An extremely important aspect of this addition is the elevation of BT-Logistics into the international carrier arena since the carrier now has access to over of 500 owner-operators all having the necessary authority to operate across the US-Canadian border. The US terminal is located in Largo, Florida and the Canadian terminal is conveniently located in Brampton, Ontario.



A second very important aspect resulting from the merger is the addition of Mr. Joseph Drago, Director of Sales and Operations (Canadian Logistics). Mr. Drago has been involved with the transportation business for over 40 years and has owned and operated Gulf Transportation Group for more than 6 years.



Stephen L Gurba, President and Chief Executive Officer of BTGI, stated: "These BT-Twiss Logistics actions continue to support our progress on many fronts to further BT-Twiss Logistics as a highly regarded and successful business endeavor for BTGI. We will continue to seek out and improve in those business areas that will yield higher customer satisfaction and increased profitability. Sales from the merger are expected to add $2,000,000 (two million dollars) revenues annually."



About Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.

Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Bulova Technologies Compliance & Security LLC , Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



