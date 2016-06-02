Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Announces Expansion Moves for Its BT-Twiss Transport LLC

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2016 --Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCPink:BTGI) today announced plans by its subsidiary, BT-Twiss Transport LLC, to increase its cold storage space by approximately thirty percent. This additional refrigerated space is sized to accommodate not only increases in the current customer requirements and also the addition of new customers in the near term.



Stephen L. Gurba, Chief Executive Officer and President of BTGI, stated, "This is yet another indication that our transportation and logistics subsidiary is developing a strong presence in the transportation and logistics industry and is continuing its growth in this area."



About Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.

Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Bulova Technologies Compliance & Security LLC, Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



Please visit our website at www.bulovatechgroup.com for more information.



Forward Looking Statement

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management.



Contact: J. E. Gwynn

727-287-5363



Source: Uptick Newswire