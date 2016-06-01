Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Announces Strong Sales for the Second Quarter 2016

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. (BTGI) today announced significantly increased second quarter 2016 sales. These numbers included only two months of sales from its newly acquired transportation and logistics company, BT Twiss Transport LLC (BTT). This acquisition sets the stage for BTGI to develop a marked increase in its sales and profitability. Additionally the acquisition is in an area of high demand for transportation of freight throughout the country over the foreseeable future. The incorporation of the sales from a full quarter of operations should propel BTGI's third quarter's sales even higher.



Stephen L. Gurba, Chief Executive Officer and President of BTGI, stated, "BTGI is developing a strong presence in the transportation and logistics industry and expects continued growth in this area."



About Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.

Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Bulova Technologies Compliance & Security LLC , Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



Contact: J. E. Gwynn

727-287-5363



