Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Global Frozen Trucking Inc.

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2016 --Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. (BTGI) announced today that its subsidiary, BT Twiss Transport LLC ("BT Transport"), has acquired Global Frozen Trucking, Inc. (GFTI), a Pinellas Park, Florida based refrigerated trucking company.



GFTI will add six late model trucks and seven refrigerated trailers to the existing BT Transport fleet and immediateaccess to GFTI's long term customer base.



Stephen L Gurba, President and Chief Executive Officer of BTGI, stated, "This is yet another BT Twiss Transport action intended to grow as a successful business endeavor for BTGI. We will continue to seek out and improve in those business areas that will yield higher customer satisfaction and increased profitability. Sales from this acquisition are expected to add$3,000,000 to $5,000,000 (Three to Five Million Dollars) of profitable revenues annually."



About Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.

Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Bulova Technologies Compliance & Security LLC, Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



Contact:

J. E. Gwynn

727-287-5363

Please visit our website at www.bulovatechgroup.com for more information.



