Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Announces the Acquisition of Global Frozen Trucking Inc. by Its Subsidiary BT Twiss Transport LLC

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. (BTGI) announced today that its subsidiary, BT Twiss Transport LLC ("BT Transport"), has agreed to acquire Global Frozen Trucking, Inc. (GFTI) a Pinellas Park, Florida based refrigerated trucking company. The acquisition pending final due diligence would close on or before September 30, 2016.



Two significant elements of this acquisition is the addition of six late model trucks and seven refrigerated trailers to the current BT Transport fleet and second access to GFTI's long term customer base.



Global Frozen Trucking Inc. was founded in 2010 by Mr. Emin Pandza, who has been associated with the trucking industry since 1998. He will be joining BTTwiss Transport to assist in the growth of the Company.



Stephen L Gurba, President and Chief Executive Officer of BTGI, stated, "This is yet another BT Twiss action intended to support our progress as a successful business endeavor for BTGI. We will continue to seek out and improve in those business areas that will yield higher customer satisfaction and increased profitability. Sales from this acquisition are expected to add a minimum of $3,000,000 (three million dollars) of profitable revenues annually."



About Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.

Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Bulova Technologies Compliance & Security LLC, Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



