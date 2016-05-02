Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Announces the Formulation of a New Partnership Between Its Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Freedom Ordnance of Chandler, IN

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2016 --Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. (BTGI) today announced that its Bulova Technologies Europe LLC (BTE), has begun the formulation of a new partnership with Freedom Ordnance LLC (FO) of Chandler, IN to support commercial and government sales of FO's products.



At the forefront of the partnership will be BTGI's marketing support for the sales of the FO FM-9, 9mm Beltfed "Upper" conversion assembly for the M16 / AR-15 weapon platforms and subsequent FO products to multiple facets of the US Government.



The FO product is a replacement assembly that coverts the weapon's ammunition from the .223 / 5.56 projectile to the 9mm projectile. The replacement is a straightforward removal of the Upper assembly and the reverse installation of the FO Upper. The supplied magazine block, dropped into the magazine opening, permits the utilization of a 150 belt bag for increased ammunition reserves.



The primary values in the FO products are the employment of 9mm ammunition for the reduction of costs in hunting and sporting venues for the commercial marketplace and the reduction of the weapon's weight for the military marketplace should the military choose to replace the current .223 / 5.56 ammunition load-out with the 9mm ammunition.



John E Gwynn, Vice President and General Manager of Bulova Technologies Europe, indicated that: "This is an exciting new opportunity in itself and future developments by Freedom Ordnance will fuel further profitable sales opportunities for both organizations."



About Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.

Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.,Bulova Technologies Compliance & SecurityLLC, Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management.



Contact:

J. E. Gwynn

727-287-5363



Please visit our website at www.bulovatechgroup.com for more information.



Source: upticknewswire