Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Proudly Announces That Its BT Twiss Transport LLC Subsidiary Has Been Awarded the Translogistics Inc.'s, 2015 Asset Truckload Carrier of the Year Award

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. (BTGI) is pleased to announce that its BT Twiss Transport LLC (BT Transport) subsidiary has been awarded the Translogistics, Inc. (TLI) 2015 Asset Truckload Carrier of the Year award by a key customer.



TLI selects the recipient of this award based on both objective and subjective factors that, when combined in the selection process, resulted in an excellent rating for all TLI established measurements of BT Transport's performance and interactions with TLI.



Stephen L Gurba, President and Chief Executive Officer of BTGI, stated, "The presentation of this award is a significant indication of the excellent performance of BT Twiss Transport LLC and serves as an incentive to sustain excellent performance for all of our customers."



About Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.

Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Bulova Technologies Compliance & Security LLC , Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



Contact:

J. E. Gwynn 727-287-5363



Source: Uptick Newswire