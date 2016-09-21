Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Provides an Update on the Participation of Its Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC Subsidiary in the 2016 International Manufacturing Technology Show in Chicago, IL

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2016 --Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC (BTM) announced today that the equipment it spotlighted in its display booth during the premier, manufacturing technology show, IMTS, in Chicago, IL during the week of 12 September, 2016 was very well received. The machines were in operation throughout the show which provided important insight into each machine's capabilities.



The show provided the opportunity for BTM to present its CNC machine offerings in an operational environment to well over 500 interested customers, sales personnel and distributors. Each machine's high quality and precision operating capabilities were demonstrated throughout the day.



A unique opportunity was taken advantage of by BTM during the show with BTM providing the opportunity for the Digital Manufacturing Design Innovation Institute (DMDII) and the University of Indiana Labs (UILabs) to provide a brief introduction at the BTM Distributor Appreciation Reception.



Stephen L. Gurba, President and Chief Executive Officer of BTGI, stated: "On behalf of BTGI and BTM, we thank the IMTS, DMDII, UILabs and our current and new potential customers who visited with us during the show. We are further pleased to report to our shareholders, our employees and the public that these substantial actions in our networking activities are expanding our value to the manufacturing world and that these entities have already begun to provide their further desire for our products through the placement of new orders.."



Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Bulova Technologies Compliance & Security LLC, Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



Please visit our website at www.bulovatechgroup.com for more information.



