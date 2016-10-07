Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. Retains UPTICK Newswire as an Investor Relations Firm

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2016 --Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCPK:BTGI), announced today that it has retained UPTICK Newswire, LLC as an investor relations firm.



UPTICK Newswire will serve as the point of contact for current and future investors for Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., in addition to providing the company with content promotion and press release distribution to improve shareholder liquidity and attract new shareholders and investors to the company.



"Bulova is heavily undervalued. They have great revenues and great assets," said Everett Jolly, CEO of UPTICK Newswire. "I've been calling Steve Gurba [President and CEO of Bulova] every day for a year, and I'm excited to finally get their story out to investors."



About Bulova Technologies Group, Inc.

Bulova Technologies Group, Inc., Bulova Technologies Compliance & Security LLC, Bulova Technologies Health Care Products LLC, Bulova Technologies Europe LLC and Bulova Technologies Machinery LLC's headquarters are located in Clearwater, Florida and BT-Twiss Transport LLC's headquarters are located in Largo, Florida.



Forward Looking Statement

J. E. Gwynn

727-287-5363

http://www.bulovatechgroup.com



Source: Bulova Technologies Group, Inc. / UPTICK Newswire LLC



Investor Relations Contact:

Uptick Newswire, LLC

602-441-3474

info@upticknewswire.com



Source: UPTICK Newswire