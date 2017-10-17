MOMENTUM BASED SURFING FOR PLAYSTATION

Fremantle, Western Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --Independent developer and publisher Bungarra Software announced today that THE SURFER is coming to the PlayStation®3 system. The games unique PUMP control scheme captures the true feel of surfing via its physics-driven surfing and button input pressure sensitive moves. The Surfers unique random behavior driven waves genuinely morph as they traverse, providing an authentic surfing experience every time you play.



"We are surfers ourselves, so for us it was always vital to focus on capturing a genuine feel and understanding of our sport and the surfing lifestyle," said Andrew West, Development Director, Bungarra Software. "We started off development by aiming to build the deepest surfing game ever made, and out of this emerged our unique PUMP control that centres on the player using the physics of the wave to generate speed in order to combo. Its pure momentum based surfing. Another cool feature is our tactile button input; the longer you hold your button in for wave moves, the harder you carve. It has taken us many years of grinding R&D to figure out how to create a compelling surfing mechanic and the result is a deceptively simple control system uniquely suited to surfing. PUMP is combined with button input pressure sensitive moves, physics driven animations and cameras, that all work together to deliver a new way of thinking about surfing games. So while the game is pickup and play, at its core THE SURFER has the heartbeat of a simulation."



THE SURFER features a cast of surfers all aiming to win on the games world tour featuring locations from all over the globe. The small development team focused heavily on the sport of surfing and creating genuine gameplay depth. The game features a highly competitive leaderboard tour featuring Qualifying & Pro Tour events, Free Surf, local split screen multiplayer, a solid equipment focused management system where players select combinations of board and wetsuit to carefully suit conditions, as well as jet-ski tow in surfing for specific levels. The game even allows players to break and/or fix their surfboards in real-time. There are two major DLC drops currently in development to complement the initial core version for the PlayStation®3 system, as well as the possibility of additional versions of the game for other platforms.



For more information visit the official website at The Surfer or follow the game on Twitter or like it on Facebook or Instagram.



THE SURFER is rated ESRB E for Everyone.



About Bungarra

Bungarra Software Pty Ltd is a provider of sport video games for the mass market. Building on 19 years of operating history, Bungarra is focused on developing and publishing a wide range of sports video games on leading console systems. Bungarra is located in Fremantle, Western Australia.



http://www.bungarra.com