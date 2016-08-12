Burbank Open MRI Surpasses the Expectations of Its Patients

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2016 --Burbank open MRI center, Burbank Imaging & Open MRI, is a locally owned business that serves patients in the city of Burbank and its surrounding communities. This MRI center is staffed with a team of experienced and highly qualified professionals who are dedicated to giving top-quality service. In order to best serve all of their patients, the center hires only the most qualified technicians and specialists. Burbank Imaging & Open MRI is committed to their patients and they work hard to maximize their patients' health outcomes.



Burbank Imaging & Open MRI is a Burbank Open MRI center that continues to impress its patients. They deeply value the personal interest of all of their patients. The staff at Burbank Imaging & Open MRI strives to treat each patient with personalized care and they are fully prepared to accommodate each unique patient. This locally owned business has dazzled patients in Burbank and its surrounding communities with their superior service and care. Each patient is treated as an individual with a unique set of needs.



Patients of Burbank Open MRI provider, Burbank Imaging & Open MRI, are continually blown away by the quality of service that they receive whenever they enter the facility. The MRI center offers has gathered a slew of positive reviews on the web. In order to best serve their patients and provide convenience, they offer same-day appointments and an incredibly punctual team of professionals. They also accommodate patients by allowing family members and friends in the MRI room in order for patients to feel more comfortable during their procedure. This open policy eases the stress of undergoing an MRI, especially for patients that suffer from claustrophobia.



About Burbank Imaging & Open MRI

Burbank Open MRI center, Burbank Imaging & Open MRI has established themselves as leaders in the MRI space. Patients continue to be amazed by the quality and care they receive during each visit.



For more information about Burbank Imaging & Open MRI, visit their website: openmriburbank.com or contact their office 818-563-1674.