Burlesque Mom Creates a Tribe Based on Kick Ass Red Lipstick

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2016 --Amazon, the largest online shopping network has added a new book to their platform. The new book is called Kick Ass Red Lipstick, which has been described as one of the most exciting books of 2016. It has been written by Cat Cantrill.



Kick Ass Red Lipstick (kickassredlipstick.com) is a tribe of women who empower and transform themselves through the power of Kick Ass Red Lipstick. The founder has just released a book, "Kick Ass Red Lipstick: Rebel Women Unite". Based in the Midwest, Kick Ass Red Lipstick has members all over the United States but is poised to take on the world. The book is now available on Amazon in print and digital formats. Kick Ass Red Lipstick aims to reclaim feminine sensuality, self-investment, and empowerment from a world dominated by copy-cat females and sexist men.



The author explained Kick Ass Red Lipstick is a society of rebellious women who throw off the shackles of obedience to redefine what it means to self-invest, self-love, and to create something positive. This culture comes together under the battle flag of red lipstick, redefining what it means: we do it for us, to make us feel beautiful, to break our pattern of living for everyone else. This book invites the reader to walk through a five-step process, which takes them from the simple act of putting on lipstick, to inspiring to create and accomplish things they never imagined possible. All of this is done with a tribe of women supporting every step of the way. Kick Ass Red Lipstick is a group of empowered women who are out to change the world, one set of lips at a time.



The book, which is available for £10.77 (http://www.amazon.com/Kick-Ass-Red-Lipstick-Rebel/dp/1523362340/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1453242949&sr=8-1&keywords=kick+ass+red+lipstick), was written to empower women aged 25 to 55.



About Kick Ass Red Lipstick

Kick Ass Red Lipstick is a book that is set to change women's lives for the better. It aims to empower women and help them achieve their goals.



Media Contact

Contact is Cat Cantrill

319.499.4179

cat@kickassredlipstick.com

http://kickassredlipstick.com

https://www.facebook.com/groups/kickassredlipstick