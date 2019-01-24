Burnaby Furnace Repair: Identifying Telltale Signs of Trouble

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2019 --Furnaces are a staple appliance of the home. After all, if it breaks down, a house won't say warm and cozy for long. That's why, as a Burnaby furnace company, Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services recently published a blog to help people identify telltale signs of trouble. For more, go to: https://acecare.ca/symptoms-that-your-heating-system-in-burnaby-needs-repair



There are several reliable signs that a heating system may be in need of repairs. The most common is if the temperature inside the room seems less than adequate, no matter how high the thermostat is set. However, other signs may include:



- gas leaks and odours

- thermostat malfunction

- no heat

- leaking water

- intermittent starting and stopping

- ruptured pipes

- broken valves

- strange noises

- presence of smoke



If a furnace shows signs of trouble, it's best to call a Burnaby furnace repair specialist immediately. Repairs are often easier to remedy than outright system failure, which is often more costly to resolve.



