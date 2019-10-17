Burnaby Junk Removal Company Shares Tips for Easy Carpet Removal

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2019 --As a Burnaby junk removal company, the team at 365 Junk Removal is used to hauling away just about anything imaginable. Appliances, yard waste, furniture, you name it. However, carpet removal is a specifically tricky area that requires a professional touch. For more, go to: https://365junkremoval.ca/blog/



It's natural that over time, carpets will start to show signs of wear and tear. Replacing carpets every decade or so is fairly typical, but tackling carpet removal DIY style can be a real hassle.



The first step is to clear out all the furniture from the room. Remove any baseboards and then pry up the old carpet piece by piece. Following that, the pieces should be cut into manageable sizes using a utility knife, then transported to a vehicle and taken to a recycling destination that has the tools to handle the job.



All things considered, removing a carpet can be a messy, laborious and backbreaking job for an individual. Hiring a team of junk haulers for carpet removal in Burnaby can expedite the process, as professionals possess the right tools and safety equipment to rid a home of the old carpet, mattress pad, and glue. Most teams will even tidy up after the work is complete.



With the right tools and manpower, carpet removal can be quick and convenient, without the hazard of accidents or injury. Once removed, the old carpet will be hauled away and deposited at the correct recycling station, thereby minimizing harm to the environment.



