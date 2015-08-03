Burns Technology Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Gift Baskets

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2015 --Sylvia Burns is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.GiftBasketsForEveryOccasion.com. The website offers a wide selection of gift baskets for many different occasions including new babies, weddings, graduations, housewarmings, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Christmas, and Hanukkah, to mention a few. To celebrate these occasions Burns offers a variety of basket contents such as gourmet items, cheeses, sausages, spa items, coffees, teas, cookies, crackers, chocolates, popcorn, mini cakes, nuts, and much more. She was inspired to start the website by her love of gift baskets. Since she knows that people are always looking for gifts, she wanted to start a website that would offer good gifts. Gift baskets are great for people to give for any occasion.



There are many excellent gift baskets featured within the merchandise of GiftBasketsForEveryOccasion.com. The website offers products including baby gift baskets, cheese gift baskets, Mother's Day gift baskets, spa gift baskets, corporate gift baskets, fruit gift baskets, wedding gift baskets, housewarming gift baskets, wine gift baskets, and much more. In the future, Burns plans to continue adding new gift basket options as they become available. Her goal is to offer a wide selection of gift baskets to her customers for all of their special occasions.



Providing a website that is designed nicely and broken into easy to use categories is very important to Burns regarding GiftBasketsForEveryOccasion.com. The website is designed with a simple and elegant format so that it is pleasing to the eye. Customers can easily navigate through the website since Burns has her products divided into different categories. Since customers can easily look for items that relate to the occasion they are shopping for they can easily find a great gift without looking through many unrelated gift items.



In addition to the main website, Burns is launching a blog located at http://www.BestGiftBasketBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to gift giving and gift baskets. Burns will be talking about the different baskets that she offers, what kinds of gift baskets customers can buy, and how gifting can be made easier with these baskets. The purpose of the blog is to give customers a better understanding of what gift baskets are available to them.



About GiftBasketsForEveryOccasion.com

GiftBasketsForEveryOccasion.com, a division of Burns Technology Enterprises, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Sylvia Burns.



Sylvia Burns

http://www.GiftBasketsForEveryOccasion.com

864-561-2181



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com