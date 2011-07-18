Burnsville Pediatric Orthodontist Explains Advancements

Burnsville and Lakeville, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2011 --Braces have changed a lot since the original "train track" days. Now they look better and are more efficient than ever, and that's a huge reason why adults are more comfortable with looking into orthodontic treatment.



One in five adults is currently going through orthodontic treatment, according to the American Association of Orthodontists.



Options for braces have opened up new doors for patients of all ages. New advancements and sleek designs have made braces more aesthetically pleasing.



"Adults are more comfortable with orthodontic treatment, especially with the advancements that make them less detectable," says Dr. Trudy Bonvino, a Burnsville pediatric orthodontist. Many orthodontics experts would agree that braces have come a long way and adults are being drawn into treatment because of the options they have. Our adult and pediatric orthodontics expert establishment offers numerous types of braces.



Metal Brackets

Metal brackets are tinier than they used to be. The coverage of tooth surface is small. There also is a choice of self-ligating brackets, which keeps the wire in place without the use of colored elastics.



The arch wire has also been advanced because some are received preformed. The SureSmile system by OraMetrix, for example, takes a precise 3-D model of a patient's teeth and helps the orthodontist develop an accurate treatment plan for tooth movement. The orthodontist's treatment plan then drives an intricate robotic process to customize the arch wires needed for treatment, according to the Arch Wire website.



Ceramic braces

Ceramic braces are less noticeable because they match the natural tooth's color. Also, the arch wire can come in a color that matches the brackets. Another form of ceramic braces is ICE brackets, which are the only crystal clear brackets available on the market, according to the Inspire Ice website. These brackets allow treatment to be invisible.



Invisalign

Invisalign gives the patient freedom with clear aligners that can be taken out to eat, drink and brush. These are usually highly requested among adults because of the undetected aligners.



Teens can also jump on the Invisalign bandwagon. Our office offers Invisalign Teen.



Lingual braces

Lingual braces such as Incognito are great for patients who want a treatment that goes completely unnoticeable. These are placed on the backside of teeth, and adjustments are made routinely at checkups. "Technological improvements in braces for children have helped increase confidence, because they no longer have to go through the embarrassment of having huge metal brackets covering their teeth," says Bonvino.



These choices can help an adult or child who might feel self-conscious about having orthodontic treatment. They can feel comfortable knowing that treatment can go completely unnoticeable if they want that.



Once the orthodontic treatment is completed, pediatric orthodontics expert Bonvino bonds a lingual retainer to the backside of the anterior teeth to keep them from moving. "Removable retainers will be given to patients as well, to put in a few nights per week,” says the pediatric orthodontics professional.



Braces have advanced to not only look aesthetically pleasing, but also to be more efficient. This gives patients the chance to get a beautiful smile without anyone knowing.



