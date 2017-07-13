Business and Corporate Attorney in Tulsa OK from Keesling Law Group Wins Cases

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2017 --Winning is a part of life for the lawyers and business attorneys at the Keesling Law Group. The boutique law firm is one of the best places to look for Business and Corporate Attorney in Tulsa OK who can deal with both litigation and non-litigation issues with clarity and confidence. With one of the trusted business lawyers handling the case, business owners can be assured that resolutions will not take much longer to occur. The founder of the Keesling Law Group, David R. Keesling is a seasoned lawyer who has years of experience in litigating and trying cases.



David acts as the lead trial counsel for Team KLG, and tries cases to judges and juries in both state and federal courts, and handles the appeals from those verdicts and judgments. The numerous trial court decisions achieved by the various Business Lawyer in Bixby and Jenks Oklahoma reflect the varied nature of the clientele KLG represents – closely and publicly held corporations and their shareholders, individuals, trustees and corporate officers. As a close knit law firm, Keesling Law Group aims at providing their clients the same high quality legal services and legal talent offered by the largest and most prestigious firms. Their winning results speak for themselves.



Of the many non-litigation areas that their business and corporate law attorneys handle includes Business formation and start-up counseling – C Corps, S Corps, Partnerships, LLC's, Non-Profits and other entities, and preparation of related documentation, Contracts, services agreements, partnering agreements, vendor/ supplier agreements and reseller agreements, Corporate governance, including board of director matters and stockholders' and voting agreements, Employment and consulting agreements, Employee handbooks, Franchise agreements, licensing agreements, Non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements and more.



About Keesling Law Group

Keesling Law Group is a boutique law firm that has some of the best and experienced Business Lawyer in Bixby and Jenks Oklahoma working for them. Their lawyers serve many areas that includes Criminal and Civil Rights Law, Family Law and estates, Contract Law and more.