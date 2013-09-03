Business Cash Advance Company Expands Into Bad Credit Business Loan Markets

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2013 --Applying for a business loan, a business line of credit, or a merchant cash advance these days is slowly starting to become an easier process, thanks to private and alternative business funding sources through business cash advance companies such as, Business Finance Advance LLC. A spokesperson for this merchant cash advance and alternative business loan service business, recently stated, “We have been conducting business within the business loan and merchant cash advance industries for roughly twenty years. While we have witnessed many high’s and low’s within the financial industries, general speaking, we have been able to carefully create specialized business loan programs, merchant loan programs, and other existing business financing alternatives for struggling business owners ranging from small businesses to large corporations. As we understand that small business owners create the majority of new jobs when the economy is bad, we take great pride in helping this particular set of individuals as they are the driving force behind economic recovery”.



Considering that most small business owners are very aware that banks are still holding back a substantial amount of credit even with the government offering incentives to major banks to assist small business owners with business loans, small business loans, and working capital loans, many are horrified at the thought of applying for any type of business funding as they are almost certain that they will not get approved. What many business owners are not aware of is that there are many different options for obtaining commercial financing through business loan alternatives such as-



- Business cash advances, Merchant cash advances, and Merchant loans

- Long term working capital loans and short term working capital loans

- Accounts receivable loans, Purchase order loans

- ACH loans and Credit card receivable loans

- Equipment finance buy backs and equipment equity loans



Within these mainstream business financing alternatives, there are numerous options and programs from secured business loans, unsecured business loans, bad credit and poor credit business loans.



With the numerous different funding options business owners can take in order to receive the cash they need to be able to run, maintain, and/or grow their business, many are still literally scared away by the thought of the amount of paperwork and substantial collateral normally needed by big financial institutions in order to acquire a business loan or business line of credit.



BFAdvance, or Business Finance Advance, created a new proprietary business loan application technology that allows existing business owners to simply fill out a quick form online that assists with matching a particular business’s financial needs to one of their many different alternative business funding programs. Business owners can try their new and proprietary business loan application technology through their VIP section of their merchant cash advance company website at – http://vip.bfadvance.com



About Business Finance Advance LLC-

BFAdvance, specializes in the business finance and merchant account services industries, and has been doing so successfully for roughly twenty years. Providing their clients with some of the best business funding programs available, affordable merchant account services and merchant cash advance programs, in culmination with their exceptional customer support, along with their particular skill sets and twenty plus years of knowledge for business financial services, they are considered one of the best merchant account services and business loan companies in the industries they thrive in to this very day.



For more information on their professional business funding and merchant cash advance services, please contact –

Business Loans - Merchant Accounts - Merchant Cash Advances

Business Finance Advance LLC

http://www.bfadvance.com

Call- 1-888-979-3688