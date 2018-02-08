Business Class Tickets Through Executive Class Flights Are Now Up to 70% Cheaper

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2018 --Executive Class Flights, a popular airline consolidator has been helping travelers save up to 70% on first class and business class tickets. They can also help find cheap first class airfare for last minute travel plans.



"We have established a good working relationship with major international airlines across the world. We have exclusive access to discounted rates on published fares," says a spokesperson for Executive Class Travel. The company offers a 100% price match guarantee that is unlikely to be undersold and have introduced flexible payment plans.



Their range of services extends beyond offering discounted first class and business class airline tickets. "We are almost like an extension of the airline's services. Clients can check for updates about flights and even make changes to flights on their mobile phones. We can also handle complex itineraries like multi-city travel with ease," he adds. The team spends more than eight to ten hours every day working with airline companies looking for exclusive discounts.



"For over twenty-five years, we have been showing our clients that they can fly business class for cheaper than they think. Some of our clients include celebrities and high flying executives who cannot waste time queuing at the airport. They're constantly jetting from one continent to another. Traveling business and first class ensures that they get some much-needed shuteye. But rather than buy tickets directly, they prefer to book tickets through us," adds the spokesperson.



About Executive Class Flights

Executive Class Flights is an airline consolidator offering clients access to discounted first class flight tickets and cheap business class airfare.



Visit https://www.executiveclassflights.com/ for more information.