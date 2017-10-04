Elmsford, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2017 --Barrie House Blend Extra Bold Single Serve Capsules is named #1 by Business Insider against leading k-cup brands. Barrie House was measured alongside these leading k-cup brands and identified their final ranking:



1. Barrie House

2. Newman's Own

3. Donut Shop

4. Barista Prima

5. Tim Horton's

6. Wolfgang Puck

7. Tiziano Bonini

8. Green Mountain

9. Marley Coffee

10. Eight O'Clock

11. Starbucks



They compared each of the brands based on four categories: Flavor, aroma, aftertaste and freshness, ranking each coffee out of 40 points in total. Barrie House's House Blend Extra Bold ranked 34 out of 40.



"This K-Cup was quite tasty," says INSIDER, Madeline Diamond. "We knew we were in for a treat because the aroma of the Barrie House K-Cup was delicious. Upon the first sip, we noticed it had a very strong and authentic coffee flavor, with a hint of nuttiness. This definitely tasted like something you'd get in a coffee shop."



This was the Insider score card:



- Flavor: 9/10



- Aroma: 9/10



- Aftertaste: 7/10



- Freshness: 9/10



