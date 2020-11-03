Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2020 --Every business, whether established or new, strives to become the best in their field. Besides the daily routine of managing clientele and employees, they also need to protect their company assets. The agents at Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group understand that the right business insurance is important, and with 35+ years of experience, the team is ready to help. Agents work with clients to understand daily operations, products/services provided, personnel and geographic location. This information allows the staff to find business insurance policies to review, such as:



- General Liability

- Professional Liability

- Worker's Compensation Insurance

- Errors & Omissions Insurance

- Builder's Risk Insurance

- Contractor's insurance

- Business Crime Insurance

- Cyber Insurance

- Commercial Auto & Fleet

- Business Interruption Insurance

- Umbrella Insurance

- Group Benefits



Since 1984, this family owned and operated agency has always worked to provide a wide range of insurance products, quick quotes and speedy claims processing. Kelly Insurance understands that providing personal service and professional support is the only way to work with clients.



Kelly Insurance works with only top-rated insurance carriers, to provide multiple coverage options for clients, along with great rates. The priority is to make sure clients have well rated insurance carriers, who offer competitive premiums, and that the insured understand the coverage options and policies available to them. Businesses in Phoenixville, Limerick, Skippack, Collegeville, Royersford and Trappe, PA, call Kelly Insurance for dependable guidance and risk management solutions. For more information on business insurance call 610-489-9442 or visit, www.kellyins.com.



