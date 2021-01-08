Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2021 --Property damage, fire, injury, loss of business income, and lawsuits are just a few of the perils that can harm business owners. It is of utmost importance to have the proper business insurance to protect a company from these occurrences. The agents at Kelly Insurance will work to provide each client with a risk management plan, protecting business operations and providing financial security throughout Phoenixville, Limerick, Collegeville, Skippack, Royersford, and surrounding areas.



This independent agency represents a variety of business insurance carriers, allowing the agents to offer competitive rates. A wide variety of business insurance is available including:



- General liability

- Property insurance

- Professional liability

- Workers' compensation insurance

- Contractors insurance

- Errors & omissions insurance

- Builder's risk insurance

- Business interruption insurance

- Cyber liability

- Employment practices liability

- Umbrella insurance

- Commercial auto & fleet

- Group benefits and more.



When putting together a business insurance package, it is important to understand what each policy covers. The agents will talk through each policy, answer questions, and provide explanations when needed. Since every business is different, it is important to fully discuss what the business accomplishes, where it is located, who it provides for, and how many employees are on staff. With this information, agents can begin the search to find the best business insurance to suit clients' needs in Phoenixville, Limerick, Collegeville, Skippack, Royersford, Trappe, PA, or nearby. For more information on business insurance call Kelly Insurance Group at 610-489-9442 or visit www.kellyins.com



About Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group

For more than 35 years, Kelly Insurance has been providing customers with affordable risk management solutions. They use technological innovation to make business better. Now quotes can be calculated quickly, claims processing is faster and customer service is available through an array of devices.