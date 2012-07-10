Business Intelligence Webinar Event With Howard Dresner

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2012 --Global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor, Yellowfin, will host an exclusive one-time-only Webinar event with industry expert, Gartner Fellow and founder of Dresner Advisory Services (DAS), Howard Dresner, Wednesday 25 July at 2PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



The Harnessing a “Business Intelligence Renaissance” Webinar, cohosted by Yellowifn CEO Glen Rabie, will explore the latest findings from Dresner’s 2012 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study, and analyze why Yellowfin was rated equal first in the vendor ranking section of the report.



“A member of the ‘Emerging’ market segment, Yellowfin moved into the #1 spot for 2012 (up from #3 in 2011) with increased performance in nearly every category,” wrote Dresner – report author, former Gartner Research Fellow, and President, Founder and Chief Research Officer at DAS. “It [Yellowfin] exceeded both peer and overall sample averages by a wide margin. Yellowfin is a ‘Top 10’ vendor across all categories.”



Rabie said that Webinar participants would learn:



- Why Yellowfin was rated equal first in this competitive ranking of global BI vendors

- Why new generation consumer-oriented BI is set to dominate at the expense of ‘traditional’ BI

- How to take advantage of the latest trends shaping the BI landscape



“If understanding how to capitalize on market trends and self-service BI – to empower more people with understandable and actionable information – is important to you and your business, then this Webinar is a must,” said Rabie.



The Webinar will take place on Wednesday 25 July at 2PM EDT.



Following the Webinar, attendees will receive a copy of the presentation slides and a recording for on-demand viewing.



What is Business Intelligence software?



Business Intelligence (BI) refers to a broad range of computer software applications and tools used to report, analyze and present data in a range of formats, to help businesses identify trends and opportunities, and support fundamental decision-making.



About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization. For more information, visit http://www.yellowfinbi.com



About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services (DAS) is an independent advisory firm producing research reports for the Business Intelligence industry.



DAS was founded by former Gartner Research Fellow, and Lead Analyst for BI, Howard Dresner. http://www.howarddresner.com



Its landmark research studies include: The Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study and The Mobile Business Intelligence Market Study. http://www.business-intelligence-study.com



