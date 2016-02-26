Business Launch: New Website Selling American-Made Fire Safety Equipment, the First and Best Line of Defense Against Fires

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2016 --Gateway Fire Supplies recently launched with a new website to sell its All-American-Made products online. They are dedicated to the safety and protection of their customers, including schools, construction companies, airports, government, private and public facilities and many other organizations. The site, which offers high quality fire-combatting products at competitive prices, is efficient and easy-to- use.



A product that they are proud to offer is Buckeye Fire Extinguishers, manufactured in the U.S.A. with Buckeye's own milled dry chemical agents. "The best way of controlling a fire, from a safety and environmental stand-point, is with a fire extinguisher in its initial stages. This means that extinguishers are the first line of defense against fires and, thereby, play a vital role in protecting our children, community, property and surroundings," said Lou Brummet, President/Owner.



Beyond extinguishers, they sell other fire-safety products including: earth-friendly foam concentrate, fire extinguisher cabinets, protective fire alarm covers and more; all from trusted and experienced U.S. manufacturers like Buckeye, Safety Technology International, Inc., and Cato, Inc. These items are available using an e-commerce function on the website, in which customers can quickly and easily order from an exhaustive range of categories.



"I believe the unique presentation of our site will help our customers recognize us at a glance. I expect the fresh look and our personalized service for each and every order, along with our aggressive volume pricing will set us apart and keep our customers coming back," said Brummet.



Gateway Fire Supplies creates the ideal website experience for everyone who wants to outfit their location with the best fire protection possible, because safety is what's most important.



"Whether our customers are looking to protect people, commodity, buildings, communities, businesses, vehicles, or systems, our products meet or exceed rigorous standards set by laws and are a cost-effective solution," said Brummet.



About Gateway Fire Supplies

Gateway Fire Supplies is a division of Labenco LLC, a privately owned and operated Midwest-based company supplying the lower 48 States. We are committed to supporting our American workers by continually seeking out the finest American-made fire safety products. We are members of NPFA (National Fire Protection Association) and all our products meet or exceed standards established by UL, ULC, DOT and/or USCG.