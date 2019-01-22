Business Leaders Share Insights Into Their Growth Strategies on Business Growth Café Radio Show and Podcast

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --Business Growth Café, a weekly radio show and podcast, interviews business leaders and expert vendors on successful growth strategies and insights on a variety of factors that impacts the growth and success of businesses. Hosted by Angelo Ponzi of The Ponzi Group, the Business Growth Café radio show airs every Tuesday from 12:30 - 1:00 PM on OC Talk Radio and is also available as a podcast.



Each week, Ponzi interviews guests in a conversational format, exploring the specific disciplines that help them keep their businesses growing, including their successes and failures, and what keeps them up at night thinking about their businesses. Guests provide their insights, giving the listeners ideas on how to positively impact their own business growth.



"While we tend to think of sales and marketing as the drivers of growth, the reality is, there are multiple factors that can impact the growth of a business," Ponzi said. "Internal factors such as operations, finances, HR, along with external pressures from competition, the economy, technology, politics and the environment, can also impact growth strategies."



Along with his guests, Ponzi shares a wide variety of topics that can impact business growth, including influences, barriers, challenges and opportunities with experts from a wide variety of disciplines that can directly and indirectly impact growth strategies and offer insights and actionable steps listeners can incorporate into their businesses.



Listeners can subscribe to the Business Growth Café at www.businessgrowthcafe.com, or on iTunes Podcast, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, Spreaker, Sound Cloud and other podcast apps.



About Business Growth Café

Business Growth Café is a business of The Ponzi Group, LLC., which provides Fractional CMO services, as well as market research, brand strategy, competitive analysis, Customer-First strategies, sales strategies and other services to help brands realize sustainable business growth. For more information visit: www.theponzigroup.com