Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2012 --For many businesses, human capital costs account for more than half of their total costs. And yet surveys report CEOs are frustrated that the people factor is one of the least effectively managed of their organization's functions. Furthermore, since the GFC, organizations are now under greater pressure to recruit and retain the best talent in the employment marketplace, to do more with less, and maximize their flexibility.



The new Workforce Segmentation and Reporting Pack released this week by Business Performance P/L gives human resource executives, workforce planners and organizational development professionals the resources they need to win a strategic advantage in the human capital landscape. The Pack delivers the principles, models and data gathering templates that human resource professionals need to segment and report on their workforce for generating better business outcomes.



The Pack's author, Colin Beames, explains why this new resource is a step ahead. "Segmentation is a fundamental concept in business and the traditional approach to segmenting the workforce is on a job level or hierarchical basis. For a whole host of reasons, this approach is limited in addressing the complexities of managing the 21st century workforce. My approach to workforce segmentation and identifying the importance of various roles to the business, including critical roles, is more closely linked with value creation, business strategy and outcomes.



The Skills' Based Workforce Segmentation Model featured in the Pack allows organizations to tailor their HR policies and practices to various workforce segments during all phases of the employment life-cycle; recruitment, engagement, training and development, and retention. Data gathering, reporting and analysis, based on the above approach, is made easy with the bundled human capital reporting templates.



Also included in the Pack is a practical Outsourcing Guide. There has been a significant shift towards outsourcing in recent years. This guide provides a framework for analyzing the economic and strategic benefits of outsourcing. Managing Director, Leslie Allan, added, "What I find most useful about the Outsourcing Guide is its eight criteria for making rational role outsourcing decisions. The guide also helps managers include all the important sections in their contractual agreements."



Beames piped in with some timely advice for human resource professionals: "CEOs are under increasing pressure today to demonstrate to their board members how they are managing their human capital. At the same time, HR is struggling to exert the required influence and gain a seat at the table. This Pack will assist HR professionals to become more strategic and produce better quality data. With this new Pack, HR people can start to make a real difference to business results."



The workforce segmentation and outsourcing guides are supplied as Adobe Acrobat PDF files, which are readable on almost any computer. The Adobe Acrobat Reader is available as a free download from the Adobe website. The reporting templates are supplied as Microsoft Word-based templates and can be used on any Microsoft Windows-based PC with Microsoft Word 2002 or later installed.



For those wanting to review the Pack before purchase, Business Performance P/L has made available the introductory chapters as a free download. The Pack's author is also available to help organizations segment and analyze their workforce.



The complete Workforce Segmentation and Reporting Pack and the free introductory chapters are available for download from the Business Performance P/L website at http://www.BusinessPerform.com/workforce-segmentation



About Colin Beames

Colin Beames is a leading human capital, workforce trends, engagement and retention specialist. He has consulted to a broad spectrum of industry sectors, including both public and private organizations. Colin has worked with a number of organizations to assist them in adopting a more strategic approach to managing their workforce and developing their Human Capital Strategic Plans.



He is a registered psychologist and holds a masters degree in Business Administration from the University of New England, an honors degree in Arts from the University of Queensland and an honors degree in Engineering from Monash University. Colin is also a prolific author, having developed and commercialized a number of human resources tools and resources. He is best known for his book entitled Transforming Organisational Human Capital: Emerging Stronger from the GFC and Beyond.



About Business Performance Pty Ltd

Established in 2003, Business Performance Pty Ltd provides business and management consulting services globally in a range of business areas. From its web site, the company also proudly supplies a wide selection of business and management software products designed to make managing organizations easier and more effective. Products featured include tools, templates and guides in the areas of workplace training and communication, project management, organizational change and talent management. All products can be purchased and downloaded easily from anywhere in the world from the Business Performance Pty Ltd website at http://www.BusinessPerform.com