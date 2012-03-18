Business Performance P/L Releases New Web Site

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2012 --Business Performance P/L launched a significant upgrade to their reference business web site this week. The key purpose for the redesign was making it easier for visitors to interact with the site and to get them quickly to the information they are looking for.



The site is structured around five subject categories: workplace training, workplace communication, change management, talent management and project management. This significant redesign brings all of the resources for each category – expert views, articles and products – to a single portal page.



Director, Vicki Heath, explained the new site structure this way, "With our new visual section markers, improved navigation buttons, site wide search facility and quick links, it's much easier for visitors to keep track of where they are and to navigate quickly to other areas of interest." She added, "Our web site has grown considerably over the years to become an authoritative site in many areas of business. We wanted to make it easier for people to find what they are looking for amongst the hundreds of pages of excellent content."



Other areas getting a special makeover are the Business Performance Blog, the product catalogue and the business articles section. The Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section has been expanded considerably to encompass many new areas as the company grows its products and service offerings. The shopping cart area has also seen significant improvements, seeing a more seamless integration with the rest of the site and more support for customers buying online and off-line.



The site's designer, John Knowles from WHURL interactive, agrees that the new design is a major step forward for the business. He said today, "The new website represents a significant upgrade designed to enhance brand identity, improve navigation and general usability, increase accessibility, eliminate layout inconsistencies and free the Business Performance Team from the limitations imposed by the proprietary software previously used to manage the website."



This release also raises significantly the profile of the business services team. The team comprises seven experts delivering business consulting, coaching and training services to a world-wide client base. The new site features the talents and experience of each of the company's experts, making it easier to select the right expert for every situation. The new release web site can be visited at http://www.businessperform.com



About BUSINESS PERFORMANCE PTY LTD

Established in 2003, Business Performance Pty Ltd provides business and management consulting services globally in a range of business areas. From its website, the company also proudly supplies a wide selection of business and management software products designed to make managing organizations easier and more effective. Products featured include tools, templates and guides in the areas of training and employee development, project management, organizational change and career planning. All products can be purchased and downloaded easily from anywhere in the world from the Business Performance Pty Ltd website at www.businessperform.com