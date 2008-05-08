Business Phone System Provider Launches New Website

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2008 -- Scottsdale website design firm Webeze announces the launch of http://www.silverandblacktelecom.com, who specializes in business telephone systems and support for small to medium sized businesses.



Silver & Black Telecom provides telecommunication solutions to the greater San Francisco Bay Area, including Fremont, Newark, Union City, Hayward, San Jose, Santa Clara and Milpitas. They turned to Webeze to create a website that would build credibility and client loyalty. Website features include a "quick quote" program, allowing individuals to get an immediate business telephone system estimate as well as other lead generating tools including a downloadable "Telephone Buyer's Guide" and a "Telephone System Analysis."



The owner and president of Silver & Black Telecom, Kevin Shue, anticipates with the launch of his new site the ability to reach out to more customers and to continue to grow his already thriving business. Shue recognized the importance of a professionally designed website which is why they contracted with Webeze.



"In order to attract and retain more customers and to take my company to the next level, I needed a more professionally designed website. Working with Webeze has been and continues to be great. The work is top-notch and the people are very professional and a pleasure to work with. I'll continue to recommend Webeze to all my business associates."



Webeze is a website development and Internet marketing firm. In business since 1999, Webeze creates professional websites and helps maximize the Internet presence for small to medium-size companies. Emphasizing ease of use and focusing on the end-user experience, Webeze builds websites that attract high quality, targeted traffic; and helps convert that traffic into clients. To learn more about Webeze, visit their website at http://www.web-eze.com or call 480-862-7600.

