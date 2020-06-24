Kenilworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2020 --Phone systems are the backbone of every business. A poorly functioning phone system or a system with few calling features can hurt business. Business phone systems often don't last more than eight years, so it's important to upgrade. The team at Document Solutions will help New Jersey business choose the right new business phone systems. With over 40 years of experience in business solutions, they have been working with companies in New Jersey to improve product decision making, installation, and upkeep of business machines and phone systems.



Companies in New Jersey are rapidly moving to VoIP (voice over internet protocol) phone systems instead of landlines. VoIP phone systems provide phone service using an internet connection, which allows the user to connect in real-time, via smartphone, tablet, laptop, and desktop computer. This offers remote employees a reliable phone system when working from home or traveling. Document Solutions has two options for connecting employees, no matter where they are. Option one is SIP trunking. Option two is hosted PBX. The team at Document Solutions will work with New Jersey business managers to determine which is the most cost-effective, beneficial business phone system for each New Jersey business client.



Companies looking to minimize their telephone expenses, while improving telecommunication bandwidth, will consider SIP Trunking. This communications service is an internet-based system that replaces traditional phone systems. This high-quality voice service also allows the reusing of existing handsets to lower costs, one point of contact for local and long-distance calling, while remaining an easy to use platform.



Hosted PBX for Small and Mid-Size New Jersey Businesses



A Hosted PBX system is a cost-efficient service that uses unified communications. This type of system offers one platform and one point of contact while providing low maintenance, advanced features, and flexibility. A hosted, cloud-based PBX eliminates the need for onsite equipment. It also reduces long-distance costs, while providing advanced calling features and mobility. Work from home employees will have all the features they need, can reach out to co-workers by dialing three or four-digit extensions, initiate transfers, and 3-way calling. Businesses have the option of local or national phone numbers. The ability to make calls using an app, easy conferencing, call recording and priority alert ringing add to its features, making this system ideal for businesses in NJ. Able to assist with all phone business system needs, Document Solutions will work to find affordable business phone system solutions for your business. For more information on business phone systems for New Jersey businesses visit, www.dsbls.com.



Document Solutions - Business Life Simplified

Founded in 1997 in Kenilworth, NJ, Document Solutions Business Life Simplified has been connecting their clients with the most innovative technology resources available to improve business. The company has been the recipient of the Pro-Tech Service Award from Konica Minolta every year since 2007.