Business Trainers and Educators Are Having to Convert Their in-Person Training Programs to a Virtual Experience

Lake Wood, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2020 --Empowering individuals to develop skills to their fullest potential is no easy task. Especially now, professionals and educators are having to convert their in-person training programs to a full virtual experience to keep evolving.



Seasoned professional trainer, facilitator, and program developer with over 25 years of experience, Diane Helbig has been creating and providing impactful programs for a variety of organizations and employees. Diane has been training since the late 1980s and is valued for her direct, engaging, and humorous style.



One of her latest achievements includes a certification as a Virtual Educator from Logical Operations. The Certified Virtual Educator (CVE) training and certification program prepare educators for all aspects of delivering a course using the latest training technologies and approaches. This certificate will allow Diane to continue to offer engaging, impactful training programs, now, virtually.



She states that each person has unique needs, as she works with her attendees to ensure they develop their own processes and skills. Diane is adept at engaging and empowering them to participate in the process and now she has all the tools to provide them with the highest quality virtual training materials that drive students forward.