Business Virtual Services Offers 3-Part Seminar to Help Entrepreneurs Stay Organized, Grow Sustainably

Brighton, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --Entrepreneurs and new business owners now have access to a valuable resource when it comes to organizing and sustaining their companies thanks to a newly released seminar from Business Virtual Services.



The three-part program, which is available for an affordable rate of $397, offers business owners the tools, information and resources they need to reach peak efficiency within their organizations, allowing them to grow and take on more customers in a truly sustainable way. Participants will learn how to make better decisions on how to invest working capital, create realistic budgets, develop sound plans for growth and find the confidence they need to reach their business goals.



"At a time when entrepreneurship is at an all-time high in the United States, we are thrilled to launch this all-new program to help these fledging business owners organize their companies in ways that can make all difference between failure and success," said Elizabeth Debol, owner of Business Virtual Services. "We aim to give the ambitious people driving our economy the tools and resources they need to be successful in a competitive business world."



The Business Virtual Services program is broken down into three distinct phases, the first of which gives participants the opportunity to determine where they want their businesses to go and how they might get there. Then, in the second phase, Debol helps participants create attainable goals, while starting the process of developing a marketing plan and budget. Phase III involves outlining a clear path for business owners to reach their goals by executing their marketing plans and sticking to their budgets.



At each phase of the program, participants receive a downloadable workbook, giving them the ability to more easily and cohesively organize their thoughts, ideas, needs and wants. In this way, business owners are able to remain focused on their overall vision throughout all three phases.



"Our program is conducted completely online, which means our participants may work on their businesses on their own time and at their own pace," Debol said. "They also have the freedom to apply our proven instructions, examples and workbooks to their companies as they see fit."



Those who sign up for the program now will also receive the "Small Business Start-up Course," a free e-book that offers learning materials, how-to videos, downloads, presentations, white papers and various other resources valuable to small business owners.



For more information on the program and to sign up today, visit http://www.businessvirtualservices.com/#!organize-your-business/b5xg9.